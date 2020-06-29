Christian Böttcher new Regional Head EMEAI at Leschaco

On August 1, 2020, Christian Böttcher will take over responsibility for the EMEAI region as new Regional Head at the globally active logistics service provider Leschaco. Mr. Böttcher has more than 25 years of experience in the field of freight and logistics and most recently worked for Röhlig in Germany as Managing Director. Previously, he was Global Vice President Ocean Freight Forwarding at the logistics company Uti.

“We are very pleased that Mr. Böttcher, a very experienced logistics expert, is joining our Group of Companies. He has comprehensive international professional experience and a proven track record in freight forwarding operational, product, procurement, sales and trade lane development,” said Jörg Conrad, owner and CEO of the Leschaco Group. Christian Böttcher is based at the headquarters in Bremen and reports directly to Oliver Oestreich, COO of the group.

The Leschaco Group reorganized its management structure in January this year. Since then, market responsibility has been exercised at regional level. With this new organisational structure, the company has created a strong model for the future and is in a position to increase the quality of its services by coming even closer to its customers. Less control by headquarters and more flexibility at regional level with a clear focus on the respective markets make the Group stronger and more agile. Regional Head for the Americas is Mr. Martin Sack (former Managing Director Leschaco Mexico) and for Asia Pacific Mr. Alexander Donau (former Managing Director Leschaco Thailand).

The Leschaco Group is a traditional, owner-managed logistics service provider and offers intercontinental logistics solutions for sea and air freight as well as contract logistics and tank container operation. As proven partner for leading companies in plant construction and mechanical engineering, automotive, chemical and related industries, producers of consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. Leschaco offers comprehensive logistics solutions from one single source. Our globally standardised IT–environment guarantees the required high process transparency. The company was founded under the name of Lexzau, Scharbau by Wilhelm Lexzau and Julius Scharbau in Hamburg in 1879. Today the group comprises 72 own offices, employing around 2,500 people in more than 22 countries worldwide. This network is supported by a carefully selected network of agents. The operating owner Jörg Conrad insists on a sustainable business development. The companies’ headquarters are in Bremen.

Source: Leschaco Group