CI1 service makes inaugural call at APM Terminals Pipavav

APM Terminals Pipavav received the first call of the CI1 (China-India Express) service operated by COSCO/OOCL, last week.

The 8,888 TEU capacity vessel, M.V. OOCL MEMPHIS, reached the Port on 25th June 2021. The vessel arrived from Nhava Sheva, Mumbai and sailed on to Port Klang in Malaysia.

Commodities transported included solar panels, PVC, resin, monofilament & machinery for import, and cotton, soda ash and castor seeds for export.

The service links Port Pipavav through port calls in the Chinese ports of Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Nansha as well as the Port of Singapore, Port Klang in Malaysia and Nhavasheva in Mumbai, India. The CI1 service provides important connectivity for importers and exporters between Northwest India and the far east.

The new service is a testimony to the services offered by APM Terminals Pipavav to its customers, and the terminal’s ocean & land infrastructure, including rail connectivity to Northern Markets and the imminent arrival of the Dedicated freight Corridor.

