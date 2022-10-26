CISA: China Imported 99.71 million mt of Iron Ore in September, up 3.6% MoM

According to customs data, China imported 891,000 mt of steel in September, down 2,000 mt or 0.2% on the month. The average import price stood at $1,577.3/mt, down $106.5/mt or 6.3% from August. The imports totalled 8.34 million mt from January to November, a year-on-year decrease of 2.37 million mt or 22.1%.

In September, China imported 99.71 million mt of iron ore, up 3.5 million mt or 3.6% on the month. The average import price stood at $104.1/mt, down $8.2/mt or 7.3% from August. The total amount of imported iron ore in January-September fell 2.3% YoY or 19.02 million mt to 822.54 million.

China’s exports of steel in September were 4.98 million mt, down 1.17million mt or 19.0% on the month. The average export price declined $172.3/mt or 11% on the month to $1,399.8/mt. The exports of steel totalled 51.21 million mt from January to September, a year-on-year decrease of 1.78 million mt or 3.4%.

