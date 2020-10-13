CISA: member mills’ late-Sept daily output at new high

The daily steel output among the member mills of the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) continued to grow over the last ten days of September to a new high of 2.19 million tonnes/day, or up another 43,100 tonnes/day or 2% in 10 days, according to the latest data released by the association on October 10.

The high crude steel output indicated that many Chinese steel mills, especially the large- and medium-sized steel producers, being CISA members, still maintained high production on noting the growing demand from the end-users for replenishment before the National Day holiday over October 1-8.

Source: MySteel