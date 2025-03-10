Citi predicts China steel cuts to boost margins, iron ore impact uncertain

Citi analysts provided insights into the potential effects of China’s anticipated steel industry reforms. According to the firm, “supply side reform 2.0 in steel looks very likely” and could result in decreased steel production and exports from China.

This reduction is seen as a positive for the profit margins of steel producers both within China and internationally. However, the implications for the iron ore market, which supplies the raw material for steel, are less clear and hinge on steel demand rather than production levels.

The analysts estimate that a 50 million tonne cut in China’s steel production might only reduce global iron ore demand by approximately 15 million tonnes, equating to a mere 1% of the global seaborne market. This modest impact suggests that iron ore demand is not as sensitive to changes in steel production as it might seem.

The report further notes that in the short term, iron ore prices tend to be more closely linked to steel producer margins. Consequently, if these margins were to improve, the resulting increase in premiums for high-grade iron ore could potentially counterbalance any minor declines in the base price of iron ore.

Citi also highlighted the forthcoming supply growth from the Simandou mine, which is expected to contribute an additional 120 million tonnes to the market. This development is projected to pose a more significant risk to global iron ore prices over the medium term.

The Simandou mine in Guinea, one of the world’s largest untapped reserves of high-grade iron ore, has been the subject of intense interest from the steel industry due to its potential impact on supply dynamics.

In summary, Citi’s analysis suggests that while China’s steel production cuts may benefit producer margins, the effect on the iron ore market is less certain and depends more on demand fluctuations.

Additionally, with substantial new supply on the horizon from Simandou, iron ore prices may face downward pressure in the coming years.

Source: Investing.com