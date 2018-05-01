City Law School enters into alliance to launch Gulf region’s first Masters in Maritime Law

The City Law School and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Academy of Law have announced a joint venture to launch the region’s first specialised Masters in Maritime Law (LLM).

Set to begin in early 2019 in Dubai, this programme is intended for law graduates, lawyers and working professionals across the maritime sector, such as ships’ officers, shipbrokers and claims handlers.

Delivered by academics from the City Law School alongside legal practitioners and occasional specialist lecturers, the LLM programme will consist of four modules with a focus on topics such as shipping contracts, insurance, admiralty practice, international sale of goods, and commercial arbitration. Taught at the Academy’s DIFC campus over intensive weekend blocks, the flexible programme is designed to enable students to fit their studies around full-time professional commitments.

Perfect fit

The UAE currently accounts for an estimated 60% of the region’s maritime industry activity. As such, the national government is taking steps to ensure the country remains a hub for maritime commerce. The sector is witnessing steady growth as Dubai in particular works to become one of the world’s top shipping hubs through its Maritime Vision 2030. The industry in Dubai is expected to be worth $66 billion by 2018, according to the Oxford Business Group, with further investment planned for the established Jebel Ali Port and ongoing development at the 2m square metre new free zone, Dubai Maritime City.

Interim Dean of the City Law School, Professor Chris Ryan, said:

Dubai has rapidly become a major global maritime centre and has built up an enviable reputation for itself. The introduction of City Law School’s well-respected and successful LLM in Maritime Law, in collaboration with the DIFC Academy of Law, is a perfect fit which bodes well for the future of post-graduate legal education in the MENA region.

David Gallo, Director, DIFC Academy of Law, said: “We enthusiastically embrace this alliance with City, University of London, a global leader in legal education, and subject matter specialist in international maritime law. The rapid growth and complexity of maritime activity in the UAE and broader Middle East requires skilled professionals to structure transactions and resolve disputes. Launching this LLM in Dubai is intended to meet growing demand for high quality legal services, with the ultimate goal of increasing regional trade and accelerating economic growth.”

The DIFC Academy of Law was established in 2015 as an independent entity to provide quality ancillary services to the UAE legal community. Its core functions include training and regulating lawyers, publishing and disseminating information, hosting events for the legal community, and providing free legal advice for people in need.

The Academy of Law is the first accredited training partner of the Dubai Legal Affairs Department for developing learning and development programs qualifying credits under the new Continuing Legal Professional Development (CLPD) for expatriate legal consultants and Dubai Emirati advocates.

The Academy also was accredited by the Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) as a higher education Training Institute.

Source: City, University of London