Clarksons joins CCSA to help drive CO2 shipping solutions and evolution of the sector

We’re pleased to announce that Clarksons is now a member of the Carbon Capture & Storage Association (CCSA). With a growing decarbonisation drive, CO2 is coming into much greater focus for the Clarksons Gases division, which has been at the forefront of LPG, LNG, Ammonia, and Petrochemical Gas shipping for more than five decades.

The CCSA is the leading European association accelerating the commercial deployment of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) through advocacy and collaboration. The association works with members, governments, and organisations to ensure CCUS is developed and deployed at the pace and scale necessary to meet net zero goals and deliver sustainable growth across Europe.

The CO2 team within Clarksons Gas division supports Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) wherever a shipping component is required. From fixing a ship to making better-informed decisions about shipping and cargo strategies, we can help clients to develop the optimum solutions for their projects. Working closely with Shipyards, Designers, and Owners, the team is ready to advise and execute on every aspect of shipbuilding, chartering, and CO2 supply contracts.

Head of the CO2 team, Tommy Baggio says:

“As members of the CCSA, we look forward to contributing to the evolution of the sector, encouraging collaboration, and helping drive standardisation in a space where there is currently no generic sizing or technical solution.

The CO2 team is actively engaged with many Emitters, Sequestrators and Project Companies, in Europe, Asia and North America, bringing strategic advice, clarity and insight to CCS initiatives where shipping forms a key element of transportation, whether coastal or long-haul.

Likewise, Ammonia is a cargo of growing interest thanks to its potential as a low-carbon source of energy for power generation, marine propulsion, and as a carrier for hydrogen.

Director, Richard Gribbin says:

“Being a member ensures we remain central to the conversation as we all move towards a global low-carbon economy. We are unique in that we are currently the only broker within the membership and hope that this brings value to our fellow members in terms of the solutions available that can help shape the direction of travel for the industry.”

Source: CLARKSON PLC