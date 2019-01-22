Clarkson’s (LON:CKN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 8th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,723 ($48.65) to GBX 2,876 ($37.58) in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 2,365 ($30.90) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 52 week low of GBX 2,454 ($32.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.41).

Source: MarketBeat