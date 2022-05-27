Clarksons Port Services appoints business development manager in response to demand

Customs clearance solutions specialists Clarksons Port Services (CPS), has appointed Graham Cross as business development manager in a newly-created role as its Customs and Freight team continues to grow.

Following more than 40 years within the freight forwarding and logistics industry, working for both large and small organisations, Graham set up his own business in December 2002, starting as a sole trader with the goal and belief in providing an enhanced customer experience within freight and logistics.

In 2016, Hull born and bred Graham became involved in securing a warehouse and distribution facility, close to the port which provided storage for clients primarily involved with the importing of goods from around the world, prior to despatch to the end users in the UK and Europe. In addition to this service, the company developed a pick and pack operation, catering for the supply of PPE, chemicals and retail products, both locally and nationally.

Of the new role, Graham said: “CPS is at an interesting point in its development and I’m excited to have been given the opportunity to not only be a part of its growth, but also have an impact and influence in that strategy. The role fits within the industry that I know but brings a specific focus around customs and freight, which is a different challenge and one that I look forward to undertaking.”

Looking ahead at how the landscape may change in the next 12 months, Graham said: “The industry has always been resilient and adapted to the changes imposed upon it. The current challenges provide the industry, and CPS in particular, with the opportunity to seize the moment and enhance the customer experience along with introducing new clients into the business.”

Boasting over 20 team members in its customs offering, CPS is continuing to recruit and grow to ensure a personal interface with its clients and a positive personal interaction with authorities continues. It attributes this to its success in handling all types of customs documentation and offering an increasing number of processes required for having goods cross UK borders successfully and without delay.

Mark Ewings, director at Clarksons Port Services said: “As the demand in the industry for trustworthy and competent customs brokers becomes ever more important with the shifting sands in regulations, we felt that Graham would be in an excellent position to get our message out there in order to assist all businesses in the UK deal with their customs processes for importing and exporting.

“Graham’s vast experience and longevity in the industry, coupled with our very experienced staff and new additions to the team will bring a new dynamic to Clarksons’ offering in the field. His complementary skills and also frittering in new areas of the UK and will give our customs offering the exposure to assist new and existing clients meet their needs.”

Boasting previous roles as chairman of the Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce, Shipping Committee, and chairman of the Institute of Freight Forwarders (now BIFA), Graham is actively involved in the Chartered Institute of Logistics as a fellow member and represents CPS on the BIFA Freight policy group.

Source: Clarksons Port Services