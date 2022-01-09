Clarksons Raises Profit Guidance

Ahead of the announcement of its results for the year to 31 December 2021, which will be released on 7 March 2022, Clarksons is pleased to announce that trading during the month of December was stronger than anticipated and underlying profit before tax for 2021, subject to audit, is now expected to be not less than £69m.

Areas which outperformed expectations in December included the Broking division, where the Sale and Purchase team completed a number of asset transactions and the Financial division, where the Project Finance and Securities teams completed a number of financing transactions.

Source: Clarksons