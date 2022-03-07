Clarksons Reports 2021 Profit Increase by 55.3%

Clarkson PLC (‘Clarksons’) is the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services. From offices in 23 countries on six continents, we play a vital intermediary role in the movement of the majority of commodities around the world.

Preliminary results

Clarkson PLC today announces preliminary results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021.

Summary

• Record underlying profit before taxation* of £69.4m (2020: £44.7m), an increase of 55.3%

• Underlying earnings per share increased 56.2% to 165.6p (2020: 106.0p)

• Particularly strong performance in Broking and Financial segments

• 19th consecutive year of dividend growth

• Forward order book for invoicing in 2022 was US$165m (2021: US$116m), an increase of 42.2%

• Robust balance sheet with free cash resources* of £92.3m (2020: £81.1m)

Andi Case, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Our record 2021 results are testament to the strategy which we have followed and communicated to stakeholders over recent years.

It is with great pride that I reflect on the strength of our people in all sectors, roles and geographies, together comprising the best team in the world of shipping, offshore and renewables.

We are positive about the future of the shipping industry. The outlook for Clarksons remains strong and we believe the business will continue to benefit from its market-leading position.”

Alternative performance measures (‘APMs’)

Clarksons uses APMs as key financial indicators to assess the underlying performance of the Group. Management considers the APMs used by the Group to better reflect business performance and provide useful information. Our APMs include underlying profit before taxation and underlying earnings per share. An explanation and reconciliation of the term ‘underlying’ and related calculations are included within the ‘Other information’ section at the end of this announcement for further information. All APMs used within this announcement are denoted by an asterisk (*).

Chair’s review

Overview

I am delighted and privileged to have been appointed Chair of Clarksons after what has been a record year for the Group. The Group’s strategy, combined with vision, quality and determination across the entire business, has enabled us to successfully navigate the global pandemic, maintain our excellent service for our clients, maximise the opportunities of improving markets and once again deliver shareholder value.

2021 saw the start of a recovery in the shipping markets, with improved rates and increasing asset values in many verticals, resulting from a better supply/demand balance, low market order book and congestion arising from COVID-19 and supply chain challenges. Clarksons has emerged from the pandemic in better shape than ever. We enter 2022 from a position of strength and are very well placed to capitalise on favourable market dynamics.

The green transition is a global megatrend which is underpinning change in shipping. As shipowners and charterers drive to meet their net zero commitments, all are looking closely at supply chains for a lower emissions option. Over the past year, Clarksons has made significant progress in scaling up its offering to advise our clients on the changing industry and the importance of becoming a more responsible business. It is in our ethos to continue to adapt to the market and our clients’ demands, and we will continue to do this into 2022 and beyond.

Results

Underlying profit before taxation* was £69.4m (2020: £44.7m) with underlying basic earnings per share* of 165.6p (2020: 106.0p).

Reported profit before taxation was £69.1m (2020: £16.4m loss) with reported basic earnings per share of 164.6p (2020: 95.2p loss).

Free cash resources* as at 31 December 2021 were £92.3m (2020: £81.1m).



Dividend

Clarksons is increasing its dividend for the 19th consecutive year, continuing its progressive dividend policy to reflect the cashgenerative nature of the business, the strong balance sheet and record forward order book. In addition, the Board has retained resources to enable it to maximise shareholder value by maintaining flexibility to act swiftly, particularly to opportunities arising from the green transition, technology and other areas of our business.

The Board is recommending a final dividend for 2021 of 57p (2020: 54p). Combined with the interim dividend in respect of 2021 of 27p (2020: 25p), the resulting full year dividend in respect of 2021 results is 84p (2020: 79p). The dividend will be payable on 27 May 2022 to shareholders on the register on 13 May 2022, subject to shareholder approval.

People

The people throughout Clarksons are of the highest quality, and through dedication, hard work and expertise they have continued to overcome the challenges thrown at them over this past year from the pandemic and changing economic backdrop. We are hugely grateful to all our colleagues for their contribution and commitment.

At Clarksons we take pride in helping others. There has never been a more important time to give back to the community, and during the past year The Clarkson Foundation has focused on projects covering mental health, homelessness, opportunities for employment and global poverty. The Foundation aims to make meaningful positive change around the world and has exciting initiatives planned for 2022.

Board

Clarksons was pleased to welcome Martine Bond to the Board and as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee in March 2021. Martine brings extensive technology expertise to the Board, as well as more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry. She has significant board experience across legal entities in Europe, North America and Asia, further adding to the Board’s international expertise.

On behalf of the Clarksons team, I would like to thank Sir Bill Thomas for his valuable contribution during his tenure as Chair and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

Outlook

In 2022, we expect the favourable supply/demand dynamics to continue. The supply of new ships continues to be affected by the structural reduction in shipbuilding capacity compared to 2008 whilst the economic recovery from the COVID-19-induced pandemic has strengthened the demand side. We have a very strong forward order book and the outlook for freight rates remains positive.

We remain conscious of the current geopolitical uncertainty, which could impact sanctions, exchange rates and commodity supply, alongside the global backdrop of inflationary pressures and rising interest rates. The team is therefore extremely focused on intelligence, analysis and relationships to ensure that we are well placed to support our clients as the market continues to evolve.

We will always evaluate opportunities to invest in the business. We will continue to hire the best emerging talent available to further consolidate our position in the industry. The green transition and technology will continue to be at the forefront of change in the maritime industry, and we will continue to invest significantly to help our clients reduce the environmental impact of the shipping industry

We are positive about the future of the business, and believe we are in a strong position to continue to deliver for our clients across all verticals and thus increase shareholder value over the long term.

Laurence Hollingworth

Chair

4 March 2022

Chief Executive Officer’s review

I am delighted to report that the 2021 results represent a record performance for Clarksons. They are testament to the strategy which we have followed and communicated to stakeholders over recent years.

For some years we have highlighted that tightening of shipping capacity against increased demand and the requirement for decarbonising the trade would be key drivers for our business. But it is important to remember that our performance in 2021 was delivered against the background of COVID-19-induced congestion and supply chain issues which added further complexity to market dynamics. Of course, COVID-19 did not just have an impact on ports and logistics, but impacted everyone in all parts of the world. Indeed, even today, there are still many of our teams who are unable to travel, restricted in their access to meet clients and colleagues in person and suffering from the impact of illness and changed working conditions both for themselves and their families.

It is therefore with great pride that I reflect on the strength of our people in all sectors, roles and geographies, together comprising the best team in the world of shipping, offshore and renewables. I thank every member of staff for their hard work and dedication throughout 2021. It has been a challenging year, but the team has again shown its quality in successfully navigating the business through this period and positioning it to thrive as more favourable market conditions return.

2021 was a year when we saw our cargo clients, driven by consumer demand and regulatory requirements, increasingly focus on the actions needed to reduce harmful emissions. We have therefore created a dedicated Green Transition team to coordinate, focus on and deliver Clarksons’ expert services to our clients. Analysis, research, data, advice, execution expertise, support services, technology and finance are essential ingredients in all our clients’ decisions, and the breadth and depth developed throughout Clarksons in recent years is now proving its worth and providing real added value to the industry.

Broking

The shipping markets performed well in 2021, with the average ClarkSea Index** being 93% higher than that of 2020. However, the strategy to be best in class across all verticals within shipping and offshore has never been more important. 2021 saw the most challenging period for the tanker markets, offset by strength in other markets, particularly the dry cargo and container chartering markets and in asset business within sale and purchase and newbuilding where each of these teams performed particularly well. The investment we have made in people, geographic expansion and the tools for trade of our brokers has certainly improved efficiency and increased our footprint globally. This has meant that we are better placed to benefit from improving markets.

The container chartering market performed very strongly driven by a combination of factors, including a strong rebound in global container volumes and major logistical disruption caused by the pandemic. Port congestion significantly reduced available capacity, which is expected to continue throughout 2022.

Dry bulk rates were at their highest levels for over a decade, helped by good growth in minor bulks and grains, and the Baltic Dry Index reached a 12-year high in the fourth quarter.

The LNG market showed strength in 2021, with tonnage demand and LNG trade volumes both increasing. The importance of this market is growing, and the expertise within the Group is developing alongside our LPG, ammonia and petrochemical gas teams.

After many years of recession, the offshore oil and gas market also improved, spurred on by the increased oil price and the longerterm outlook for greater demand. Increasing strategic energy needs and a drive to expand beyond fossil fuels has driven an increase in the offshore renewables market, where our market-leading teams around the world have increased their transaction revenues and volumes. Our expertise, market analysis and insight are helping our clients in their push for expansion in this area.

The tanker market, as already highlighted, was the weakest it has been for some 30 years, with demand for oil remaining low, impacted particularly by reduced travel and consumption. This was accentuated year on year, due to the extremely high rates in the first half of 2020 arising from the contango in the oil price.

Finally, the sale and purchase team has had a very high volume year, as increasing numbers of people want to buy into the upward trend in rates. Our newbuilding team has also been incredibly busy, particularly in LNG and containers tonnage, with berth space, as anticipated due to reduced overall capacity amongst shipyards, now full for the foreseeable future.

A key focus for growth in the last few years within Broking has been our projects and period business, comprising both longer-term charters and newbuilding business, which made material profit in 2021 and has enabled us to significantly build the forward order book. Unlike many of our competitors, we disclose only that element of the forward order book we believe to be secure and due to be invoiced in the following year. At the year-end, the forward order book for 2022 was $165m, 42.2% higher than the $116m brought forward in 2021.

Overall, segmental profit before taxation from Broking was £73.6m, up £18.2m over the year, with a margin of 21.6%.

Financial

Our Financial division has had an exceptional year, reporting £13.3m of profit (2020: £2.5m). Within Clarksons Platou Securities, a total of 40 large corporate finance deals have been executed in the year, raising in excess of $3.5bn across metals and minerals, shipping, offshore energy and renewables. In addition, our real estate team launched 24 new projects and sold 11 existing projects and our shipping and offshore team placed a total of 27 vessels and sold a further 14.

Green transition

The green transition is becoming increasingly important and we believe it will be one of the key drivers of the demand and supply dynamics in shipping for the foreseeable future, as regulation becomes an ever-increasing priority. Our Green Transition team, launched in 2021, has seen very strong client demand and is playing a hugely important role in assisting clients in reducing emissions and pushing forward the agenda of positive change.

Research

The Research division continued to perform strongly during the period with sales of digital products across both shipping and offshore growing in excess of expectations. The impact of exchange rate movement dampened the results from valuation income year on year as this revenue is charged in US dollars, but we are now seeing a resurgence in this income stream and, together with digital sales, the future is looking strong as clients have an increasing need for data to assess and benchmark decisions.

Support

The Support division performed strongly over the course of the year, with our agency, supplies, customs clearance and freight forwarding businesses contributing to a return to profit levels last seen before the pandemic. We see growth opportunities in the future, from both hiring good people and corporate activity, across all areas of Support including those particularly focused on renewables.

Sea/

The Sea/ platform continues to make progress and we have made real strides over the year in commercialising the technology that we believe will become so vital to the shipping industry. The launch of Sea/fix in January 2021 to the mining community, for negotiation and execution of business, has been a success with a significant number of major players now signed-up users and

putting all their business through the platform. In the second half of 2021 we also launched SeaCarbon/, a complete CO2 shipping toolkit for the maritime industry which has now tracked more than 1,400 voyages, equating to 9.9m nautical miles, and resulting in the saving of 4.2m tonnes of CO2.

Brand update

Since the acquisition of RS Platou ASA in 2015, our Broking and Financial divisions have used the combined brand Clarksons Platou.

Now that all teams are fully integrated, we have decided to align the branding of all businesses within the Group by referring to just Clarksons.



Looking forward to 2022

The supply/demand dynamics in the industry continue to be positive as the supply of new ships lags behind the ever-increasing demand for vessels driven by the green transition, increasing demand for commodities and a recovery in the global economy. This means that we start 2022 with a positive backdrop for our markets.

As the impact from COVID-19 reduces, we are anticipating increased business costs as we see a return to business travel and corporate hospitality, which has been virtually non-existent during the pandemic. Nevertheless, our increased forward order book, combined with the strength of spot markets, a positive pipeline in Financial and continued growth across Research, Support and

Sea/, means that we approach 2022 from a position of strength.

The outlook for Clarksons remains strong and we believe the business will continue to benefit from its market-leading position.

Andi Case

Chief Executive Officer

4 March 2022

** Whilst this index is a good high-level guide to shipping, it only represents spot freight rates during the year in certain key segments, weighted by the number of vessels in that fleet. It specifically does not include period rates, asset transactions, specialist sectors in shipping and offshore. The weightings of the index also do not reflect the weightings of Clarksons’ earnings.

Source: Clarksons