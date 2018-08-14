Clarksons Sees Improved Financial Performance in the Second Half of the Year

Clarkson PLC announces unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Overview

– Revenue of £152.6m (2017: £156.8m)

– Underlying profit before taxation1 of £19.2m (2017: £24.5m)

– Profit before taxation of £18.0m (2017: £21.9m)

– Underlying earnings per share1 of 45.8p (2017: 57.5p)

– Earnings per share of 42.5p (2017: 50.8p)

– Increased interim dividend of 24p per share (2017: 23p per share)

– Robust balance sheet, with £44.1m of free cash resources2 (30 June 2017: £45.0m)

– Outlook for the full year remains unchanged since the April 2018 trading update

Andi Case, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“The first quarter of 2018 presented a challenging trading environment across the shipping and offshore capital markets, including a quiet period in sale and purchase, and accentuated by a fall in the value of the US dollar. Conditions in some markets did, however, improve in the second quarter when the breadth and diversity of our business again provided opportunity irrespective of volatility in the market.

“We should benefit in the second half of the year from these recent improvements and remain confident in the mid to long-term potential for the Group. Our investment across the business continues apace, as we drive innovation and remain focused on furthering Clarksons’ position at the forefront of the sector.”

Chair’s review

The first half of 2018 saw a challenging environment across the shipping and offshore markets. As announced in our April trading statement, in the first quarter we experienced depressed levels of sale and purchase activity, reduced rates within the tanker market and delays to financial transactions, compounded by the fall in the value of the US dollar, all of which impacted the financial results we are reporting today. I am however, pleased to report that the second quarter saw improved levels of trading in both sale and purchase and financial, with chartering markets continuing apace.

The breadth and diversity of Clarksons’ business provides a balance to the challenges that have arisen in the sector and, despite these market headwinds, we have still delivered a significantly profitable first half of 2018.

We continue to invest in both the best people in the industry and our market-leading technology platform, as we drive innovation across the industry and transform the way we service our clients. Our unique market insights, deep sector knowledge and ‘best in class’ service means that we are well-positioned as activity levels and rates pick up in the shipping and offshore markets.

In March 2018, Clarksons announced that James Hughes-Hallett was recovering from an illness and I would be taking on the role as Acting Chair. James’ recovery is ongoing and, as part of our succession planning, the Board has determined that now is an appropriate time to commence a search for a new independent Non-Executive Director, with a view to that person taking on the Chairmanship at the appropriate time.

The Board’s view for the outlook for the full year remains unchanged since the trading update issued in April 2018. The fundamentals for increased activity in the medium-term remain, following a rebalancing of supply and demand and in light of the changing regulations regarding sulphur emissions from 2020.

Chief Executive Officer’s review

The first half of 2018 was a story of two quarters; the first quarter was challenging as the business encountered weakness in financing and capital markets, and the consequent illiquidity of assets with significantly lower sale and purchase activity. Conditions did however improve in the second quarter with capital markets opening once again and investors starting to execute transactions in both newbuilding and secondhand assets. Clarksons’ leading industry expertise and ‘best in class’ client service has ensured that we have maintained our position as the clear market leader and we have continued to invest in both our people and technology as we seek to further our position at the forefront of the sector.

Although macro-economic and political uncertainties are currently combining to present an unsettled global trading environment, the shipping industry is seeing the return of more positive fundamentals that will ultimately generate increased activity and higher freight rates. The dry cargo market has continued the recovery started in the second half of 2017, evidenced by the Baltic Dry Index, which was up on average 24% compared to the first half of 2017. Weakness in tankers offset some of these gains, with the resultant impact on the ClarkSea Index, which reflects the overall state of earnings in the shipping market, up on average 9% when compared to the first half of last year. We remain confident in the mid to long-term upside for the markets, and believe that Clarksons is in a unique position to take advantage of those opportunities.

The broking division results reflect the challenges from the first quarter. First half US dollar broking revenues, despite the lower forward order book brought into 2018, were similar to the same period last year at US$154.3m (2017: US$155.6m), albeit at an average rate of £1: US$1.37 (2017: £1: US$1.27). Overall chartering activities, led by dry cargo but including most sectors other than tankers, were more profitable than the same period last year, whilst the asset broking business profits fell in line with the reduced first quarter activity. In the second quarter, asset business started to improve, albeit much of this was longer term business which feeds into the forward order book rather than being spot-related. Consequently, the broking margin fell from 17.8% to 14.3%, although with recent trading we would expect to see this improve by the end of the year.

The financial division also delivered slightly lower returns during the period than those reported in 2017, impacted by the same market headwinds, although the second quarter of 2018 saw a marked improvement in the number of transactions completed and the pipeline for the rest of the year is strong.

Clarksons Research had a strong half year of revenue growth, although profits remained flat due to an increased investment in expanding sales capabilities and broadening its product offering. These new products will be brought to the market over the course of the next 12 to 24 months and will further enhance our market-leading position.

Elsewhere, the port services team has seen modest growth during the period, benefiting from increased activity in the offshore market.

We continue to invest in our leading technology offering, and are very encouraged by the increase in the number of clients utilising our Clarksons Cloud platform in the first half of the year. Clarksons remains committed to driving innovation in the shipping industry through a sustained investment in digital solutions that enhance our client offering. This commitment to technology has been matched by our continued investment in our first class teams, as the Company expanded during the first half of the year into convertible bonds, wet FFAs and fuel oil broking.

I would like to thank everyone in team Clarksons for their continued hard work and dedication to the Company.

Results

The Group’s underlying results exclude the impact of acquisition related costs, which are shown separately on the face of the income statement due to their nature and size, as management believes this provides further useful information, in addition to statutory measures, to assist users of the interim report to understand the results for the period. Total revenue in the first half was £152.6m (2017: £156.8m) and administrative expenses were £128.3m (2017: £128.2m). Underlying profit before taxation was £19.2m (2017: £24.5m), which, after acquisition related costs of £1.2m (2017: £2.6m), resulted in a reported profit before taxation of £18.0m (2017: £21.9m). Underlying earnings per share, before acquisition related costs, were 45.8p (2017: 57.5p). Reported earnings per share were 42.5p (2017: 50.8p).

Cash and dividends

Clarksons has a strong balance sheet with cash balances at 30 June 2018 of £95.9m (30 June 2017: £117.4m) and a further £0.5m (30 June 2017: £5.4m) in short-term deposit accounts, classified as current investments on the balance sheet. These balances are struck following payment of the final dividend relating to 2017. Net cash and available funds, after deducting amounts accrued for performance-related bonuses but including certain short-term investments, amounted to £60.2m (30 June 2017: £71.4m). Free cash resources, after adjusting for amounts held by regulated businesses, amounted to £44.1m (30 June 2017: £45.0m).

The Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 24p per share (2017: 23p per share) which will be paid on 21 September 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 September 2018.

Outlook

Despite the challenges faced in the first half of the year, we are encouraged by the recent improved trading conditions and the more favourable US dollar exchange rate. We should benefit in the second half of the year from these recent improvements and remain confident in the mid to long-term potential for the Group. Our investment across the business continues apace, as we drive innovation and remain focused on furthering Clarksons’ position at the forefront of the sector.

