ClassNK adds to RIMS portfolio of class approvals for the use of drones in enclosed spaces

RIMS (Robotics In Maintenance Strategies) continues in their quest in the practical integration of drone technology in the world maritime surveying with yet another class society approval for the use of Remote Inspection Techniques (drones) during surveys of enclosed spaces, this time from ClassNK.

Over the past 12 months RIMS have successfully secured class approvals from multiple societies; Bureau Veritas, Lloyd’s Register, ABS, RINA, KRS and now ClassNK.

The certification for the use of Remote Inspection Techniques (drones) during surveys of enclosed spaces, from these classification societies opens the option of drone use to more shipowners and managers for inspections.

The use of drones during surveys enables remote live on-screen object inspection, which can result in the elimination of the use of costly access equipment such as scaffolding and cherry pickers. The technology used in this way in turn then offers additional substantial benefits to shipowners and managers such as; reduction in the time to carry out a survey, minimising of risk, as well as cost savings.

David Knukkel, CEO, RIMS said; “We want to ensure we can offer our services as an option to all, and we shall continue to put our efforts into obtaining further class approval to ensure this is the case.

“Our journey and the future of the technology is looking promising and we are really seeing a positive shift which these class approvals only enhance further. The benefits of the drone technology are vast, and we will continue in our mission to demonstrate what these benefits are to the maritime industry.”

Source: RIMS