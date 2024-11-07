ClassNK awards first-ever notation for installing Hydroponic Vegetable Grower for Ship to improve seafarers’ living conditions to Tokei Kaiun’s bulk carrier ‘ROYAL LAUREL’

ClassNK has granted its ‘ELW (HP)’ (Excellent Living and Working Environment (Hydroponics)) notation to ‘ROYAL LAUREL’, a bulk carrier owned by Tokei Kaiun Ltd. The vessel becomes the first in ClassNK registry to have the ‘ELW (HP)’.

It is expected that efforts to improve working conditions that exceed the regulations set by the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC, 2006), will not only create an attractive workplace environment but also help reduce crew fatigue and contribute to safe operations at sea. ClassNK has established a scheme to indicate on a class certificate that a ship is equipped with measures and facilities that contribute to the improvement of the onboard environment in its ‘Guidelines for Excellent Living and Working Environment’.

ClassNK confirmed that the ‘Hydroponic Vegetable Grower for Ship’ manufactured by HSN-KIKAI KOGYO CO., LTD. installed on ‘ROYAL LAUREL’, is designed to operate in inclined environments, taking into account its use on ships, and the ‘ELW (HP)’ was affixed to the vessel.

ClassNK will continue to support the promotion and development of advanced initiatives being implemented to make ships attractive workplaces, through the ELW notation, contributing to the resolution of challenges within the maritime industry.

Source: ClassNK