ClassNK certifies NYK Group Ship Management Company’s Cyber Security Management System

Leading Classification Society ClassNK certified the Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) of NYK Group subsidiary NYK LNG Shipmanagement Ltd. and its managed LNG carrier “PACIFIC MIMOSA”. This is the first CSMS certified by the Society.

ClassNK released its “Cyber Security Management System for Ships” in March 2019 which provides guidance on ensuring, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving the cyber security management system of companies and ships with the goal of safe navigation. It includes management measures regarding protection against cyber risks in not only the navigation stage, but also in the construction/design stage of ships.

The CSMS certification inspection confirms information about the CSMS developed for both the company and the ship, and assesses cyber security policies, risk assessment, and more in line with the standards established by the Society. In this specific inspection, the CSMS of NYK LNG Shipmanagement Ltd. and “PACIFIC MIMOSA” were confirmed to be in line with ClassNK’s standards, allowing for the Society to issue certification.

ClassNK will continue to provide cyber security services that address the expanding needs of clients and promote safe ship navigation.

Source: ClassNK