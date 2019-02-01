ClassNK grants AIP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries for their project on an LNG-fuelled 207K DWT bulk carrier design

Leading Classification Society ClassNK granted an Approval in Principle (AIP) based on its Rule Part GF which adopts IGF Code (regulation for ships using low-flashpoint fuels) to Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) for their project on the concept design of an LNG-fuelled 207K DWT bulk carrier.

Speaking on the occasion, ClassNK Corporate Officer and Director of Technical Solution Department Hayato Suga said “The maritime industry has been setting its sights on LNG as an energy source for ships as it is an environmentally-friendly alternative to fossil fuels. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is taking full advantage of this opportunity as well with their new bulk carrier design. We have carefully confirmed the safety of the design and are proud to contribute to this project.”

Source: ClassNK