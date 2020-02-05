ClassNK grants AiP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd for their LPG Fuel Supply System

Leading Classification Society ClassNK granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) based on its Rule Part N which adopts IGC Code and its Guidelines for Ships Using Low-Flashpoint Fuels” to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (KHI) for their LPG fuel supply system.

Utilizing the expertise from the design and construction of LPG carrier, LNG carrier, and LNG fueled ships as well as the design and production of marine engines, KHI has developed the LPG fuel supply system. In consideration of LPG fuel’s property and the related rules, ClassNK has carried out the verification on the system from the viewpoint of minimizing risks to vessels, crew, and the environment. Following confirmation that the design of KHI’s LPG fuel supply system met the prescribed standards, ClassNK has issued the AiP.

The main features of the design announced by KHI are as follows.

(1) Cyclical system design that is compatible with propane and butane and circulates LPG in a pressurized state capable of usage at normal ambient temperature

(2) Establishing a highly safe control system by implementing risk assessment based on the IGC code

(3) System configuration applicable to merchant ships other than LPG carriers

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hayato Suga, Corporate Officer and Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division said “ClassNK is glad to have granted the AiP on KHI’s innovative design for the system to use LPG as ships’ fuel which tackles with the reduction of air pollution and climate changes due to emission from ships. Through our professional third-party verification on cutting edge technology, we will continue support the spread of alternative fuel options including LPG.”

Source: ClassNK