ClassNK grants AiP to NS United Kaiun Kaisha and Imabari Shipbuilding for their joint project on the concept design of LNG-fueled capesize bulker

Leading Classification Society ClassNK granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) based on its Rule Part GF which adopts IGF Code (regulation for ships using low-flashpoint fuels) to NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. and Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. for their joint project on the concept design of an LNG-fueled capesize bulker.

The main features of the design announced by Imabari Shipbuilding are as follows.



“By installing two Type C LNG tanks at the stern, which are considered to be cost competitive and are comparatively easily to install, it is possible to build an LNG-fueled vessel without significant changes to the conventional vessel’s basic design. The design adopts a low-pressure dual-fuel engine for the main engine, which enables the use of gas that has naturally vaporized (BOG: boil-off gas) from the LNG tanks in the main engine without any waste, thereby reducing the burden on the environment and lowering running costs.

This basic design can achieve CO2 emission volumes that are 30% less than the reference line as required under EEDI Phase 3 by the IMO.”

Source: ClassNK