ClassNK grants innovation endorsement certification to Tsuneishi Facilities & Craft Co., Ltd.

Leading Classification Society ClassNK granted its first Innovation Endorsement “Provider Certification” for organizations to TSUNEISHI FACILITIES & CRAFT CO., LTD. (TFC). Upon examining TFC’s established organizational structure for innovation and its innovation activities, the Society granted Class C and D certification to the provider.

The Society launched Innovation Endorsement in July 2020 as a certification to promote the spread and development of innovative technology and its speedy progress along with the formulation of appropriate evaluation criteria in collaboration with technological front runners. Among the certification categories, “provider certification” is for companies and organizations. As a third party pursuing ESG-oriented management and SDGs, ClassNK certifies companies that are transforming their own business methods and organizations, in order to establish sustainable and competitive business. There are three classes of certification available to companies according to the innovation activity stage.

Class C (Concept: Organizational policy and system in place for innovation)

Class D (Development: Specific innovation activities being carried out)

Class S (Sustainable Implementation: Sustainable innovation with results implemented in the business)

Upon receiving TFC’s application for the certification, innovation specialists from the Society verified the company’s management system with the vision of “TSUNEISHI Group’s Value Engineering and Innovation Activities for a Zero Emission/Hydrogen Society”.In the stage of class C, the Society examined the company’s vision for promoting ESG management, its cross-organizational business strategy, and its organizational status for strategy execution, all with relation to decarbonization. In the next stage of class D, the market introduction of the hydrogen powered ferry jointly developed with CMB, a major shipping company from Belgium by establishing a joint venture(Bingo Research Institute Co., Ltd., which changed its name to JPNH2YDRO CO., LTD. on July 1), was reviewed as a concrete example of innovation activity considered to be part of a two-layered innovation management, along with the implementation of innovation based on the management system. ClassNK then granted the certification after confirming that the company’s efforts met the class C and D requirements. This is the first Innovation Endorsement for providers that the Society has issued.

Going forward, the TSUNEISHI Group, including TFC, will utilize JPNH2YDRO for the incubation of its hydrogen business, and further innovation, including the provision of environmental solutions using a hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE) and the construction of a hydrogen supply chain, is expected. With certification from a third-party organization, it is expected that customers and other stakeholders will become more aware of the company’s active commitment to innovation.

The Society will further promote its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.

Source: ClassNK