ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to ‘Infinity’, ‘Angel’ and ‘Spectrum’

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Cybersecurity solutions ‘Infinity’, ‘Angel’ and ‘Spectrum’ from Navarino Single Member S.A.

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions. The detailed information is available on the following page of ClassNK website:

https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/en/activities/techservices/dgd2030/iea/index.html

“We are very proud to have received this endorsement from ClassNK”, said Michalis Papakyriakou, Navarino’s Chief R and D Officer. “This recognition underscores the exceptional functionalities of our Infinity, Angel, and Spectrum services and also demonstrates our commitment to providing ship operators with innovative tools that can really improve their operations and competitiveness.”

“While the development of digital technology is anticipated in the industry, we are deeply honored to recognize Navarino’s advanced IT solutions, Infinity, Angel, and Spectrum with our Innovation Endorsement. ClassNK will continue to support the spread of innovative technologies, through our certification,” said Mr. Junichiro Iida, Senior Executive Vice President, ClassNK.

– Product name

‘Infinity’

Some of the verified functions are as follows.

1. Fully customisable networking features

2. Web proxy capabilities

3. Email services

4. Virtual Machines hosting and management

5. File sharing and synchronization capabilities

– Product name

‘Angel’

Some of the verified functions are as follows.

1. Intrusion Prevention System

2. Application control

3. Centralized reporting application

– Product name

‘Spectrum’

Verified the following function among multiple functions.

1. Identification of hardware and software assets

Detailed information on each product and solution is available on the following page.

https://navarino.co.uk/navarino-s-infinity-angel-and-spectrum-services-receive-classnk-s-innovation-endorsement-for-products-amp-solutions/

Source: ClassNK