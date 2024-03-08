ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Smart Ship © Hub

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions*1 to a Smart Ship © Hub developed by Smart Ship Hub Digital Pte. Ltd.

Smart Ship © Hub is described as an easy & quick to deploy remote vessel management platform for safety, reliability and operational efficiencies.

ClassNK has verified its functions, 1. Condition and health monitoring of the machinery, 2. Pattern recognition of the machinery’s operation data to determine remaining useful life, 3. Predictive diagnostics, deviation analysis, and remaining useful life of the machinery, 4. Voyage performance analysis with weather impact and ETA planning, 5. Hull performance analysis for hull cleaning, load on the engine, and its effect on fuel consumption. Furthermore, ClassNK has confirmed that the “DSS” notations*2 can be applied to ships under ClassNK registry equipped with the product, and issued a certificate to the company.

ClassNK will continue to further promote its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.

*1 In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions. The detailed information is available on the following page of ClassNK website:

https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/en/activities/techservices/dgd2030/iea/index.html

Source: ClassNK