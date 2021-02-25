Recent News

  

ClassNK grants its first Remote Survey (RMSV) notation for PCC ORCA ACE

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has granted its Remote Survey (RMSV) notation for ORCA ACE, PCC operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and managed by MOL Ship Management Co., Ltd. (MOLSHIP). This is the first vessel on ClassNK’s registry to be marked with RMSV notation.

To provide a proper guidance for remote surveys using ICT, ClassNK published its Guidelines for Remote Surveys (Ver.2) in January 2021 by incorporating outcomes of investigation and examination for presenting a transparent standards for remote survey application and ensuring reliability equivalent to conventional witness surveys. In Ver. 2.0, ClassNK made a revision to include class notation requirements for ships with advance preparation for remote surveys such as procedures for crew members.

Online Certificate Delivery Ceremony (Top right: Takakage Imai, President, MOL Ship Management Co., Ltd.; Bottom right: Master of M/V “Orca Ace”, Capt. Sergey Nichiporenko Bottom left: Satoshi Fujii, General Manager, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.; Top left: Yoshinori Kozeki, Corporate Officer, ClassNK)

ClassNK has carried out the verification of the vessel in line with the guidelines. Upon satisfactory completion of its document/plan examination and on-site survey, ClassNK added its first RMSV notation to ORCA ACE.
Source: ClassNK

