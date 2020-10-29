ClassNK has granted its first “Digital Smart Ship(DSS)” notation for LNG-fueled PCTC “SAKURA LEADER”

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has granted its “Digital Smart Ship(DSS)” notation for “SAKURA LEADER”, LNG-fueled PCTC which was ordered to Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co. Ltd. by NYK Line. The vessel is marked with the first “DSS” on its notation in ClassNK’s registry.

As a part of the society’s new initiative, “Innovation Endorsement”P(*1)P, aiming to certify innovations utilizing digital technology, ClassNK released its “Guidelines for Digital Smart Ship” (*2) which stipulates the procedures for class notations for ships with advanced digital technology.

The vessel is the first LNG-fueled PCTC built in Japan and delivered on 28 October 2020. NYK has announced that “Beginning with this ship, NYK will proceed with the replacement of vessels in its PCTC fleet with next-generation eco-friendly ship.”

Having received the application from Shin Kurushima Dockyard based on NYK’s intent, ClassNK has carried out the verification for the vessel installing cutting-edge digital technology in line with the Guidelines. On the satisfactory completion of document/plan examination and on-site survey, ClassNK has added “DSS(EE)”P (*3)P for energy efficiency analysis function, ”DSS(MM)”P (*4)P for machinery monitoring, “DSS(CNS)”P (*5)P for onboard data processing and data transmission to shore for the notation of “SAKURA LEADER”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hayato Suga, Corporate Officer, Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division said “ClassNK has granted its Digital Smart Ship on the notation of the groundbreaking LNG-fueled PCTC “SAKURA LEADER”. I am glad that the society has been able to issue the first class certificate with DSS just around two months after the related Guidelines’ release. I would like to appreciate NYK and Shin Kurushima Dockyard for its corporation, enabling us to swiftly and smoothly carry out the verification. Granting this notation will be the milestone for our initiative facilitating advanced technology and the remarkable model of our upcoming certification process.”

Source: ClassNK