ClassNK has received approval from AMP to use FURUNO HermAce as alternative to VDR APT

ClassNK has received approval from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) to accept HermAce developed by FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD (FURUNO) as an alternative for the onboard Annual Performance Test (APT) of the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR). It is now possible to conduct VDR APT remotely for Panamanian flagged vessels registered with ClassNK.

SOLAS requires a VDR to have an APT with a qualified engineer visiting the vessel annually to check the operation and record voyage information, etc. HermAce is a solution that allows remote monitoring of the operational status of FURUNO’s navigation equipment, including a VDR. With HermAce, Engineers can conduct performance tests equivalent to conventional methods even in remote locations by checking remote diagnosis utilizing real-time and historical data, etc. ClassNK issued its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to HermAce in February of this year.

Based on the efficacy of the functions verified through this certification, ClassNK has obtained approval from the AMP for the use of HermAce as an alternative means of onboard APT for ships registered with ClassNK. This is the first time the AMP has granted this kind of approval.

Samuel I. Guevara G., Chief of Segumar–Tokyo, General Directorate of Merchant Marine, Panama Maritime Authority said:

“The Panama ship registry is very happy to work together with NK and FURUNO in the modernization and inclusion of new technology to perform inspections in a more efficient and effective manner, the inclusion of new technologies allows the industry not only to save costs but also to reduce emissions”

Mr. Kazuma Waimatsu, Senior Executive Officer, FURUNO said:

“We are proud that with the support of ClassNK, we have successfully implemented this remote service on Panamanian flagged vessels. It both improves convenience and peace of mind for the customers who equipped with VDR. Furuno will continue contributing to the future IT-ization of the maritime industry through various digitalization efforts.”

Mr. Junzo Nakamura, Corporate Officer/Director of Survey Operations Division, ClassNK said: We are honored that the remote VDR APT in ClassNK registered ships equipped with FURUNO HermAce has been recognized by AMP. The approval from the world’s largest flag state, in terms of gross tonnage, is a milestone toward incorporating intelligent and efficient technology into ship maintenance practices. For fostering an environment where innovative technologies can be more widely utilized, ClassNK will continue to verify their functionality and engage in dialogue with stakeholders.

* In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions.

Source: ClassNK