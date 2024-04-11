ClassNK issues type approval certificate for CBM management software developed by Samsung Heavy Industries

ClassNK has issued a type approval certificate for the Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) management software ‘SVESSEL CBM’ developed by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

CBM has garnered attention as an elemental technology for autonomous ships being developed against the background of advancements in sensing and IoT technology in recent years, as it enables the remote real-time monitoring and diagnosis of the condition of engines etc., serving as a key enabler for maintenance automation.

In response to the growing interest in utilizing CBM in ship management for the sake of safe operation and reducing operational costs, ClassNK has established Part B Annex 9.1.3 of its ‘Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships’ which outlines detailed requirements for using CBM in class survey.

Receiving an application from SHI, ClassNK carried out an examination of ‘SVESSEL CBM’ based on the Part B of its ‘Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships’. Upon confirming it complies with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued a type approval certificate.

Dr. Dong Yeon Lee, Executive Vice President / Director of Ship & Offshore Research Institute, SHI, said “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to ClassNK for their rigorous assessment and certification process and our dedicated team for their hard work. CBM technology represents a paradigm shift in maintenance practices, empowering us to predict and prevent equipment failures before they occur, thereby enhancing vessel reliability and safety. We will embrace this opportunity to continue pushing advancement with our technology such as Smart ship and Autonomous ship in the maritime industries.”

Dr. Toshiro Arima, Executive Vice President / Director of Research and Development Division, ClassNK, said, “It is a great honor to issue a type approval for ‘SVESSEL CBM’. As SHI and ClassNK move forward with collaboration towards an actual project in the next step, ClassNK will continue to provide necessary support through its technical expertise.”

Source: ClassNK