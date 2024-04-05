ClassNK issues type approval certificate for lithium-ion storage battery system developed by Corvus Energy

ClassNK has issued a type approval certificate*1 for the lithium-ion storage battery system “ORCA Energy” developed by Corvus Energy.

Recently, the utilization of lithium-ion storage batteries as ship’s main sources of electrical power has been increasing in response to the growing momentum toward decarbonization. Based on its “Guidelines for Large-capacity Storage Batteries” issued in 2013 and industry feedback, ClassNK established Part H Annex 2.11.1-2 of its “Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships” in January 2023, which is applicable to lithium-ion storage battery systems with total capacities of 20kWh or more. The new rule specifies requirements for type approval of lithium-ion storage batteries.

Receiving an application from Corvus Energy, ClassNK carried out an examination of “ORCA Energy” based on the rule and the “Guidance for the Approval and Type Approval of Materials and Equipment for Marine Use”*2. Upon confirming it complies with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued a type approval certificate.

Mr. Kolbjørn Berge, SVP Global Regulatory, Corvus Energy, said, “ClassNK is one of the largest classification societies and certainly the largest in Asia, getting this approval is an important milestone and is yet another proof of the quality and safety of the system. As ClassNK registers apx. 20% of the world merchant fleet in terms of gross tonnage, it´s important for Corvus Energy to ensure easy implementation of our products on board vessels classed by ClassNK.”

Mr. Masaki Matsunaga, Executive Vice President / Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division, ClassNK, said, “The pace of social change is accelerating, necessitating an increased effort to move forward with frontrunners to tackle these challenges. Issuing a type approval for ORCA Energy, which has significant accomplishments in this area, is expected to serve as a major milestone for increasing vessels equipped with lithium-ion storage systems. ClassNK will continue ensuring these technologies meet standards, supporting the maritime industry’s uptake of cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.”

*1 Certification issued to certify for the manufacturers of the materials and equipment for marine use that the materials and equipment comply with the provisions for the type approved products in this guidance by carrying out the examination, tests and inspection specified in this guidance for the materials and equipment. For type approved products, tests and inspections are not required for individual products.

*2 The guidance applies to tests and inspections of materials and equipment for marine use for which advance approval or type approval by ClassNK is required by the relevant requirements in its rules.

Source: ClassNK