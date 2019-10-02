ClassNK releases “Booklet for ship crew members Precautions concerning change-over to 0.50% sulphur compliant fuel oils”

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has released its “Booklet for ship crew members: Precautions concerning change-over to 0.50% sulphur compliant fuel oils” to address the IMO regulation on the new sulphur limit for fuel oil used on board ships beginning 1 January 2020. The precautions outline potential risks for ship crew members responsible for operations in the change-over from conventional fuel oils to compliant fuel oils and measures to mitigate the risks.

In light of the sulphur limit regulation affecting the world on a global scale, situations where conventional fuel oils for main engines or auxiliary engines are changed to compliant fuel oils and actually used are expected to increase. The booklet provides ship crew members onboard who bunker and actually use compliant fuel oils with information focusing on the “compatibility” and “cold flow properties” of such fuels as well as associated risks and measures to mitigate such risks. In addition, relevant recommendations and product leaflets provided by several chemical manufacturers pertaining to sludge dispersants and sludge solubilizers are attached to the booklet as references.

Speaking on the occasion, T. Shimada, General Manager of the ClassNK Machinery Department said “We are aware that the SOx regulation is the biggest challenge shipping companies are currently facing. ClassNK has been carrying out comprehensive and practical initiatives to support clients in complying with the regulation through the release of our “Guidance for onboard use of Compliant Fuel Oil with SOx regulation from 2020” and Ship Implementation Plan (SIP) sample entry, for example. This booklet, which outlines essential precautions for ship crew members responsible for operations in the change-over to compliant fuel oils, was compiled based on our expertise and I am confident that it will come in handy to crew members.

The booklet can be viewed on the ClassNK website (www.classnk.com) under “Products & Services” > “Statutory Services” > “SOx・PM regulations” along with other SOx regulation initiatives by the Society. An additional booklet addressing risks related to low viscosity, Cat-fines, ignition/combustion quality, and the measures to mitigate them will also be developed and issued in due course.

Source: ClassNK