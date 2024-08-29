ClassNK releases “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime (3rd Edition)”- updating information on the preparation of FuelEU Monitoring Plan and benefits from the use of biofuels

ClassNK has released “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime (3rd Edition)”.

FuelEU Maritime, an EU regulation aimed at promoting the decarbonization of fuels used on board ships, has entered into force and will apply to all ships above 5,000 gross tonnage calling at EU ports from January 1, 2025.

In this “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime (3rd Edition)”, the explanation regarding the preparation of the FuelEU Monitoring Plan and the benefits from the use of biofuels on international voyages between an EU port and a non-EU port have been updated.

ClassNK will continue to strive to support stakeholders in the shipping sector through such guidance provision as part of the “ClassNK Transition Support Services.”

Source: ClassNK