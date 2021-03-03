ClassNK releases new PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) software

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has released the latest version of its design support software PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) Ver.8.0.0 developed in response to the IACS Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carriers and Oil Tankers (CSR BC & OT). The new version incorporates the latest rule amendments to CSR BC & OT including the ones based on feedback from the industry.

In addition to the incorporation of the latest rule amendments, various functional improvements are implemented to PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR), which is composed of the prescriptive calculation software and direct strength assessment software, aiming to contribute to the efficiency of design work. In particular, the “Auto Iteration” function that repeats the thickness increasing and re-evaluation with the updated thickness until the model meets evaluation criteria has been added in the “design support function” (for the yield and buckling assessment) of direct strength assessment software. This function allows designers to reduce the workload of calculating the optimized thickness.

PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) Ver.8.0.0 was developed by ClassNK to offer the industry the highest level of support in the design of safer ships compliant with CSR BC & OT.

Source: ClassNK