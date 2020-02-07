ClassNK releases new PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) software

ClassNK has just released the latest version of its design support software PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) Ver.7.0.0, developed in response to the IACS Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carriers and Oil Tankers (CSR BC & OT). The new version incorporates the latest rule amendments to CSR BC & OT including amendments based on feedback from the industry.

In addition to the incorporation of the latest rule amendments, various functions were also added or improved in the PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) prescriptive calculation software and direct strength assessment software.

Rule Calculation Software

The creation speed of calculation reports significantly increased. In addition, the PDF file size of calculation reports has been greatly reduced.

The rule calculation software now contains an “L. Member Parameter Copy” function. This can be used to quickly reflect the update information of longitudinal members in other sections, thereby reducing input man-hours.

Direct Strength Assessment Software

The buckling evaluation function has been improved, making it possible to set curling on the buckling panel for buckling evaluation in parallel with the long side of the panel, and now contains an evaluation function for cross ties.

The report creation function has been improved and an arbitrary model view for evaluated fatigue hotspots can now be added to the report.

PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) Ver.7.0.0 was developed by ClassNK to offer the industry the highest level of support in the design of safer ships compliant with CSR BC & OT.

Source: ClassNK