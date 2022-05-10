ClassNK releases PrimeShip-HULL 2022 for new structural rules

Leading classification society ClassNK has released its design support system “PrimeShip-HULL 2022”. It complies with the recent comprehensive revision of its Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships Part C and provides extensive support for shipbuilding design combining safety and rationality.

PrimeShip-HULL series is software for strength evaluations based on the Rules Part C, which stipulates requirements for hull structures. To improve the efficiency of the design process, the software features an excellent UI/UX with an intuitive menu structure and video help, automatic processing functions to reduce design person-hours, and the linkage function with the 3D ship design system of NAPA Group.

The recently released PrimeShip-HULL 2022 has added an evaluation function in line with the new rule requirements, and enhanced automation and person-hour reduction capabilities for design. In addition, by integrating PrimeShip-HULL series that have been separately provided by ship type into a single software package, modeling and evaluating various ship types can now be performed with the same interface, thus further improving convenience operability.

ClassNK’s innovative PrimeShip-HULL 2022 and new structural rules combine safety and rationality, and are part of its continued efforts to further improve the ship design process and to realize 3D model-based structure design and 3D data approval.

Source: ClassNK