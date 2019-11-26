Recent News

  

ClassNK signs a joint research agreement for Condition-based Maintenance

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has concluded a joint research agreement for developing advanced condition-based maintenance (CBM), a new maintenance and management process for engine machinery plants, and establishing a new classification survey scheme based on CBM.

In the joint research project, engine conditions will be continuously monitored and involve the real-time sharing of detailed data acquired from sources including SIMS2 developed by NYK Group and the newly installed sensors of large main engines. Utilizing the knowhow of engine manufactures, the projects will work to make failure predictions and remaining useful life (RUL) predictions for the engine by taking advantage of manufacturer expertise to create optimal CBM guidelines and then verify them on actual ships. ClassNK hopes to apply the outcomes of the joint research to establish a new classification survey scheme based on CBM.

Research content

  Partners
 Joint research for realizing CBM
for main diesel engines		 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK)
MTI Co. Ltd.
Japan Engine Corporation
ClassNK
 Joint research for realizing CBM
for main steam turbines		 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK)
MTI Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery &   Equipment Co. Ltd.
ClassNK

ClassNK will continue to support the cutting-edge initiatives of the industry and construct a more streamlined survey scheme through the use of digital technology.
