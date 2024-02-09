CLdN acquires Distriport terminal of Broekman Logistics in Rotterdam

CLdN announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Broekman Distriport Real Estate BV and its 100% subsidiary Broekman Distriport BV.

Distriport occupies a 22-hectare site on the opposite side of Brittanniëhaven from CLdN’s existing Rotterdam terminal. The acquisition offers the scope to further grow and diversify CLdN’s service offering in all three segments currently served at Distriport: roll-on / roll-off (RoRo), load-on / load-off (LoLo), and breakbulk handling.

The infrastructure at Distriport includes 630 metres of quayside, container handling and storage facilities, 50.000m² of covered warehouses, breakbulk and high & heavy cargo handling equipment and a rail head with 1.4km of track. The terminal also boasts the only all-weather terminal in the Rotterdam-Rijnmond region and a humidity-controlled warehouse. Distriport customers include cargo liner services to and from Scandinavia, Spain, UK, Iceland and the Faroe Islands. Distriport currently employs 80 people on a full-time basis.

Commenting on the acquisition, Florent Maes, CEO of CLdN, said: “The acquisition of Distriport fits perfectly with CLdN’s strategy of investing in high-quality port infrastructure. It will enable us to build on our own network of services in and out of Rotterdam and to provide additional benefits for existing and new customers. We are looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues and to working together on developing new opportunities for the wider CLdN group.”

The transaction is not subject to any regulatory or other approvals.

Source: CLdN