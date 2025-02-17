CLdN completes multimillion-pound investment in Liverpool terminal

CLdN today announced the completion of its multimillion-pound investment in its Brocklebank terminal at the Port of Liverpool.

The infrastructure upgrades at the terminal have improved the use of space and will enhance the flow of cargo movements. A new gate set-up and terminal operating system will provide an improved customer experience for dropping off and picking up cargo.

These investments, including the widening of a RoRo linkspan, are unlocking CLdN’s plans to increase capacity on its Liverpool-Dublin route. The enhancements to the quayside will facilitate the use of the terminal by larger, more environmentally friendly ships. CLdN currently operates 17 return sailings a week between Liverpool and Dublin, providing an essential link for freight between Great Britain and Ireland as well as transhipment connections from Spain. The investment has created several new opportunities for careers at the terminal and CLdN is also working with a local college to establish technical apprenticeships.

Commenting on the investment Florent Maes, Chief Executive Officer of CLdN, said: “This upgrade to our Liverpool terminal is part of a wave of major investments by CLdN in our UK port infrastructure. The investment will provide tangible benefits to customers, create opportunities for skilled jobs in Liverpool and further reduce the carbon intensity of our operations by allowing larger ships to be deployed on the Liverpool-Dublin route.”

Source CLdN