CLdN expands services between Santander, Liverpool and Dublin

CLdN is pleased to announce further improvements to its services from Santander to Dublin and Dublin to Liverpool. In January 2023 a new twice weekly schedule from Santander to Dublin will double capacity on this service, in line with the growing demand. From this date Spanish cargo for the UK market will be transhipped in Dublin onto the Seatruck Ferries regular shuttle service to Liverpool. To enable these transhipments but also to accommodate growing market demand, Seatruck Ferries are at the same time deploying an extra vessel, Seatruck Pennant, onto their successful Dublin – Liverpool route.

This change will benefit customers using both services with increased capacity, simplified customs procedures and logical through shipment options. Thanks to the very low carbon footprint of the combined unaccompanied RoRo fleet (~37 g/ton_km in 2021), shipping with CLdN and Seatruck Ferries is a much greener solution compared with landbridge or road transport. As end customers demand more sustainable shipping solutions the importance of longer sea crossings which reduce road mileage will become ever more important. Florent Maes CEO CLdN commented:” The recent acquisition of Seatruck Ferries allowed us to make use of the synergies of both networks and we can now double frequency from the Iberian Peninsula to both Ireland and the UK by dividing the triangle service into two separate services.

Since the Seatruck terminal in Dublin will be adjacent to CLdN’s as from late January 2023, we can make use of this unique position, which will be seamlessly connecting Dublin to and from Liverpool. Increased frequency will result in a big advantage for our customers, it will result in quicker turnaround times of their assets, and they will be able to deliver cargo more flexibly throughout the week. We are continuously looking for ways to improve the service to our customers and are excited about the future potential that we now have with our Irish services, since the acquisition of Seatruck Ferries ”

CLdN is a solid and growing company offering integrated logistics solutions. The CLdN RoRo and Seatruck Ferries networks cover shortsea connections between the European continent, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Iberia and Scandinavia. With 30+ RoRo ships, we provide our clients with sustainable, reliable and cost-effective transport solutions, linking the major economic areas in Europe with in the region of 180 sailings per week. With an international team of more than 3,500 people, we focus on sustainable partnerships and provide tailor-made and innovative transport solutions

Source: CLdN