CLdN increasing capacity on UK Routes

CLdN is to step up preparations for the end of the Brexit transitional phase on 31st December 2020 by introducing additional capacity on its UK routes. As from last week 25% extra capacity was added on both the Rotterdam -London and Rotterdam – Humberside routes. In addition and from week 42, an extra vessel will be deployed and thus a third daily sailing will be added on the Zeebrugge – London route to serve the growing demand.

Over the last months, CLdN have seen a steady growth in customer demand for its reliable, low cost and Brexit -proof unaccompanied freight product. Shipping unaccompanied trailers, (tank) containers, finished vehicles or project cargo between its own ferry terminals provides a ‘one stop shop’ to get goods shipped across the North Sea without running the risk of disruption. CLdN in the past few years has invested heavily in a fleet of modern vessels with environmentally friendly credentials offering high capacities for freight crossing the North Sea, Irish Sea and Bay of Biscay.

The company has maintained its regular sailing schedules on all routes throughout the difficult Covid period and is there to serve the market with robust and reliable products going forwards. With a network of short sea services, connecting Rotterdam (NL) and Zeebrugge (BE) to London (UK), Humberside (UK), Liverpool (UK), Dublin (IE), Cork (IE) as well as Santander, (ES), Porto (PT) Gothenburg (SE) and Esbjerg (DK), CLdN plays an essential part in the logistics of all types of goods.

Source: CLdN