CLdN Ro-Ro SA completes the 2nd phase of their new build programme and embarks on phase 3

CLdN is poised to welcome the arrival of the fourth 5400 lane meter vessel of the series, the MV Hermine, into the fleet ending her maiden voyage in Zeebrugge on the 4th October 2019. This being the sixth vessel added since the new build strategy was announced in 2016, with a target to introduce twelve new vessels in subsequent years overall. In addition to this CLdN have on 10th July 2019 confirmed a further two orders for the same class of vessel, with the enhanced modification of the pair having MAN main engines powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) which will contribute to a further reduction of its fleet emissions. Sailing on LNG reduces the C02 emissions by 24%, N0X by 30%, particles by 90% and S0X by nearly 100% compared to sailing with the conventional marine gasoil (MGO). The vessels, which will be built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, will have a 320 cubic meter capacity C type LNG fuel storage tank located on the main deck.

The LNG supply chain is currently being set up in Rotterdam and Zeebrugge where the ships will bunker by barge or truck on a regular basis. With the latest arrival, not only have CLdN increased fleet composition, but also will have considerably grown available capacity by in the region of 70%. CLdN’s first new builds to be delivered were the two 8000 lane meter Ro-Ro vessels, Celine and Delphine, described as ‘Game Changers’ at the time and have proven to be a valuable addition to the CLdN fleet since their introduction. The two 8000 lane meter vessels were joined by four new 5400 lane meter Ro-Ro’s this year. The latest orders will copy the proved design of their four predecessors, which are proving to live up to their expectations and have bedded in very well into their respective services. This class offers 5400 lane meters, in flexible combination with containers, trailers and trade vehicles, which will certainly complement CLdN’s expanding network.

A spokesperson for CLdN notes, whilst it is pleasing to confirm the additional orders, we are also very satisfied to announce the installation of LNG propulsion. The improving infrastructure and supply chain for this type of fuel has made it possible to realise and is something CLdN have been preparing for a number of years now, with all recent new builds being LNG ready also. Brexit is still overshadowing the industry with uncertainty for the UK and Irish market. CLdN believes this can also be viewed as an opportunity, especially as six new vessels have been received to date, allowing us to be best positioned to provide unaccompanied solutions, confirming the strength of the unaccompanied product, in what could turn out to be a no standard market demand. Having state of the art, efficient and flexible vessels will greatly assist this.

The expansion programme will allow CLdN to broaden the range of their services whilst also offering a very significant increase of capacity on their existing routes. The new vessels will follow CLdN’s proven methodology of combining high utilisation container and trailer decks with additional car decks to service their automotive clients. As CLdN offers in the main, integrated solutions, the Ports division C.RO Ports, has invested circa Euro 200 million on expanding its Terminals for the arrival of the next generation vessels. Part of this investment has been aimed towards ‘value added’ services, tailored to customers’ needs, specifically the car manufacturing industry, whose requirements are clearly evolving at a very fast pace.

Source: CLdN