CLdN to further increase capacity on North Sea routes to and from eastern England

CLdN, the logistics specialist for sea, road and rail has announced a further increase of capacity for customers on its North Sea routes to and from eastern England. The additional capacity will be provided by the charter of the M/V Tundraland, a modern ro-ro vessel with a cargo capacity of 2,800 lane metres. The vessel will be introduced into the CLdN network on 13th February 2023, allowing increased tonnage to be redeployed onto the Zeebrugge & Rotterdam / UK routes.

In response to increasing customer demand for unaccompanied freight services to and from the UK, CLdN will also provide a service delivering cargo from Zeebrugge to the Port of Tilbury. Gary Walker, COO RoRo, CLdN, commented: “We have seen a significant increase in demand for CLdN’s unaccompanied freight and multi-modal logistics solutions. This charter provides an agile response to customer demand and will enable CLdN to explore new possibilities linking mainland Europe with destinations in eastern England. We will communicate precise routing and schedule information in the coming weeks based on customer requirements.”

Source: CLdN