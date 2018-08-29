Clean Med Handysize rate hits year-to-date low on oversupply

Mediterranean Handysize freight rates hit a year-to-date low Tuesday with the number of prompt vessels in the basin swelling.

The cross-Mediterranean route 30,000 mt cargoes was assessed at Worldscale 115 Tuesday, down w5 from Friday after the UK had a three-day weekend. The rate is the equivalent of $5.58/mt, $1.21 lower than at the start of June, and only a few cents above the most recent low of $5.53/mt on November 13 last year.

Rates dropped steadily throughout summer and spent most of August at the lowest for the year at w120 with very short hauls and little product moving on the water, which has meant the market has been chronically oversupplied with ships. “There were 21 prompt ships in the Med today,” one shipbroker said.

Petroineos was heard to have taken the STI Hackney on subjects Tuesday for a 30,000 mt ultra low sulfur diesel cargo loading in Eleusis on September 1 for a voyage across the Med at w115.

Another shipbroker said that the Med and Black Sea market fell under pressure from the heavy prompt tonnage list, had forced the owners to reevaluate and that more gloom was likely to come.

“It looks like w115 will be the level for the days to come,” the shipbroker said. “There are still prompt ships to clear, and with very few cargoes to work this market may continue to soften up until there is a fundamental change.”

The Black Sea-Med route, basis 30,000 mt, was also assessed w5 lower, at w125. Litasco was heard to have fixed two vessels — the Byzantion and the Amphitrite — for two 30,000 ULSD cargoes loading on September 5 and September 3 respectively on the route, at w125.

Source: Platts