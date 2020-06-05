Clean Power Continues To Stretch Its Cost Benefits Over Coal

Renewable energy continues to get cheaper, and it is increasingly the cheapest form of new power capacity around the world, less expensive than any form of fossil fuel electricity.

A new study from the International Renewable Energy Agency reveals that more than half of the renewable capacity installed in 2019 was cheaper even than the cheapest new coal-fired power plants and that new clean power increasingly undercuts even existing coal-fired power plants, the most polluting way to generate electricity.

The report, Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2019, shows that new solar photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind facilities cost less to build and run than keeping existing coal plants running, and the cost difference will increase as clean power is procured more and more through auction processes, which has cut the cost of renewable schemes significantly.

Next year, up to 1,200 GW of existing coal capacity could cost more to operate than the cost of new utility-scale solar PV, the report shows. If the most expensive 500 GW of coal-fired power stations were replaced with PV and onshore wind, the costs of running power systems globally would fall by $23bn every year and cut annual greenhouse gas emissions by around 1.8 gigatonnes, about 5% of the global total last year.

At the same time, it would create a worldwide investment stimulus of almost $1 trillion ($940bn), about 1% of global GDP, at a time when the world economy needs to be boosted to help it recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have reached an important turning point in the energy transition. The case for new and much of the existing coal power generation, is both environmentally and economically unjustifiable,” said Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA. “Renewable energy is increasingly the cheapest source of new electricity, offering tremendous potential to stimulate the global economy and get people back to work. Renewable investments are stable, cost-effective and attractive offering consistent and predictable returns while delivering benefits to the wider economy.

As technologies have improved, helped by economies of scale, increasingly competitive supply chains and the deeper experience of project developers, renewable electricity costs have fallen sharply over the past decade. Since 2010, utility-scale solar PV power has shown the sharpest cost decline at 82%, followed by concentrated solar power (CSP) at 47%, onshore wind (39%) and offshore wind (29%).

This trend continued in 2019, with a 13% drop in the cost of utility-scale solar PV fell 13% to an astonishing global average of just 6.8 cents ($0.068)/ kWh. Onshore and offshore wind both declined about 9%, reaching $0.053/kWh and $0.115/kWh, respectively. An indication of how far prices have fallen is that in 2019, twice as much renewable power generation capacity was commissioned as in 2010 but investment rose only 18%.

“A global recovery strategy must be a green strategy,” La Camera added. “Renewables offer a way to align short-term policy action with medium- and long-term energy and climate goals. Renewables must be the backbone of national efforts to restart economies in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. With the right policies in place, falling renewable power costs, can shift markets and contribute greatly towards a green recovery.”

Recent auctions and power purchase agreements (PPAs) show that costs will continue to fall for new projects commissioned in 2020 and beyond. Solar PV prices based on competitive procurement could average $0.039/kWh for projects commissioned in 2021, down a massive 42% compared to 2019 and more than one-fifth less than the cheapest fossil-fuel competitor, coal-fired plants.

Source: Forbes