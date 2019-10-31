Clean trucks record for California ports

Over 100 trucks outfitted with the cleanest, ultra-low NOx engines are now operating in two California ports, marking an emissions milestone.

Port trucking companies are leading the transformation from diesel to clean trucks at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. These trucks are equipped with the ultra-low NOx Cummins Westport (CWI) ISX12N engine and fuelled with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Redeem renewable natural gas (RNG), the cleanest fuel available for heavy-duty trucks.

“Switching to trucks fuelled with RNG is vital to improving air quality and fighting climate change in our country’s largest port complex.” said Greg Roche, vice president of Clean Energy.

Cutting GHG emissions

Redeem is the first commercially available RNG vehicle fuel. It is derived from capturing biogenic methane that is produced from the decomposition of organic waste from dairies, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. According to CARB, RNG can reduce GHG emissions by 40% to over 400% depending upon its waste source compared to diesel emissions, moving beyond zero GHG emissions.

The Cummins CWI ISX12N natural gas engine achieves the lowest emission levels in North America. The ISX12N is certified by CARB to reduce NOx emissions by 90% compared to the current engine standard.

The Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP), adopted by the San Pedro Bay Ports in 2017, called for the transformation of trucking away from diesel and this change is now underway. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has also approved a US$533m plan for clean transportation investments which will promote clean vehicle technologies such as natural gas trucks.

Source: Port Strategy