Cleaner air and climate protection in Port of Hamburg – New shore-based power units for cruise liners and containerships

Hamburg’s state government today approved a large-scale expansion of shore-based power supply in the Port of Hamburg. This will create the conditions for a shift from shipboard diesel power supply to ecological electric power during lay times. With this expansion, Hamburg is playing a pioneering role in the field of alternative power supply during ships’ lay times in port.

As the first port in Europe, from 2022 the Port of Hamburg will offer shore-based power supply both for cruise liners and mega-containerships. Shore-based power will be available for containerships at a total of eight connection points located at Burchardkai, Europakai and Predöhlkai. In addition, availability of shore-based power will be extended to all existing cruise terminals. A shore-based power supply point will be constructed at HafenCity – CC1 and Steinwerder – CC3. The first such unit for cruise ships in Europe has been located at Altona Cruise Terminal ever since 2016.

Hamburg First Mayor Peter Tschentscher: “Expansion of shore-based power supply units in the port represents a significant and tangible step towards greater climate and environmental protection in Hamburg. Use of regenerative power from these units will totally eliminate existing CO2 and pollutant emissions from vessels during lay times. With today’s decision, we are giving shipowners clarity and planning certainty for the essential refitting of their vessels. Along with systematic expansion of infrastructure for e-mobility in the city, large-scale support for local public transport that includes construction of new underground and suburban rail lines, and provision of infrastructure for operation of 100-percent emission-free buses, now by extending shore-based power supply in the port, Hamburg is demonstrating that climatic protection need not be simply a matter for discussion, but also for actual implementation. Today, sea trades are already the most economical and environment-friendly mode of transport for worldwide freight traffic. With our shore-based power project, we in Hamburg are acting as a role model and pioneer for other European ports in making maritime logistics as a whole more climate-friendly.”

All shore-based supply units will be connected to the power grid, in future supplying vessels with regenerative current that will be converted at a central facility to normal shipboard 6.6 kV voltage and 60 Hz frequency, and fed to the connection points from there.

Use of shore-based power will make a significant contribution towards attainment of climate targets in the shipping sector. The investment totals around 76 million euros. Completion of the shore-based power units is planned for 2022, with regular operation from 2023.

