Cleanship Solutions Selected For Container Fleet Scrubber Program

Cleanship Solutions has been selected as the dedicated scrubber engineering partner for a large container vessel operator’s scrubber retrofit program through 2019. The scrubber retrofit program includes over 30 vessels ranging from 7500 TEU to 15000 TEU.

With engineering capacity the main scrubber retrofit bottleneck, highly efficient scrubber retrofit engineering processes, such as that offered by Cleanship Solutions, are critical to ensuring that owners making a decision to retrofit scrubbers now can still achieve compliance by 1st January 2020.

Chris McMenemy, Managing Director of Cleanship Solutions, noted: “This significant container vessel operator placing their confidence in our unique and efficient scrubber retrofit process is a fantastic exponent of our team’s hard work and dedication to offering the market the quickest scrubber retrofit service around. We are excited to be working closely with this operator in their scrubber retrofit program through 2019.”

The award covers all aspects of the scrubber retrofit engineering phase, including 3D scanning, Class design and production design. 3D scanning has mostly been completed already, with Cleanship Solutions large dedicated in-house survey team coordinating and attending vessel surveys in quick succession worldwide.

The scrubber retrofit engineering is progressing at pace following Cleanship Solutions uniquely efficient retrofit approach, with all 30 vessel schedules to be completed by Q2 2019.

Source: Cleanship Solutions