Cleared coal futures on Ice hit 8-month high – broker

Coal futures volumes cleared on the UK’s Ice exchange grew to an eight-month high in June of 108m tonnes, as rising prices attracted more liquidity, according to London-based brokers Global Coal.

“Following a downtrend in coal prices applicable over the past 19 months, the Cal-21 coal contract showed signs of a recovery,” it said in a note.

It noted the Ice Rotterdam’s Cal 21 closing price was up 11% from the end of May settlement price, while the equivalent Newcastle (Australia) price grew 6% and Richards Bay (South Africa) was up 1%.

Rotterdam contracts last month represented 79% of total cleared volume, which more than doubled from May’s 6.5-year low 41m tonnes, to 85m tonnes.

Monthly Newcastle volumes rose 11% to 17m tonnes, while the Richards Bay (South Africa) hub accounted for the remaining 5.6m tonnes – the highest level since May 2018.

The rise in prices last month in part reflected supportive technical and related-market signals, higher freight rates and some limitations to supply, Montel reported.

Source: Montel