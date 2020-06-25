CLECAT and Drewry to collaborate in forwarder freight rate benchmarking

CLECAT has entered into a collaborative agreement with Drewry to raise awareness of Drewry’s Forwarder Benchmarking Club amongst its freight forwarder membership.

Under this arrangement, the European Association for Forwarding, Transport, Logistics and Customs Services (CLECAT), which represents more than 19,000 companies providing logistics, freight forwarding and customs services, will inform its members of the benefits of joining Drewry’s freight rate benchmarking service dedicated to freight forwarders and NVOCCs.

Launched in 2019, Drewry Forwarder Benchmarking Club follows a similar model to Drewry’s other freight cost benchmarking services, providing a confidential, closed user group through which members can compare their ocean carrier buy rates against their peers. The service which now enables benchmarking across over 4,000 worldwide port pairs is one of a number of ocean freight procurement support services provided by Drewry’s logistics consultancy arm, Drewry Supply Chain Advisors.

“We are delighted to receive such strong endorsement and support from the voice of the European forwarding industry,” said Martin Dixon, Director and Head of Drewry Research Products. “Through this initiative CLECAT forwarder members can benefit from a service that enables them to buy, price and sell better in an increasingly challenging market.”

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Drewry in support of this freight rate benchmarking service for the freight forwarding community,” said Nicolette van der Jagt, Director General of CLECAT. “We are always seeking ways to bring value to our members by raising awareness of services and tools that enable them to better compete in a marketplace ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Source: Drewry