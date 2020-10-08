CLIA: COVID testing on 100% of passengers and crew and a negative test required for any embarkation on cruise ships

CLIA ocean cruise line members, representing 95% of the ocean-going capacity worldwide, have agreed to conduct 100% testing of passengers and crew on all ships with a capacity to carry 250 or more persons —with a negative test required for any embarkation. Moreover, as part of this policy, crew must undergo additional testing requirements, including obtaining negative test results prior to leaving their homes, prior to embarkation, upon conclusion of a minimum 7-day quarantine, and at least once monthly.

Testing methods may vary based on emerging technology and availability of different testing methods.

This is a travel industry first and an example of the cruise industry leading the way.

As cruises continue to gradually resume around the world, the cruise industry is the first in the travel and tourism sector to commit to 100% testing for passengers and crew worldwide.

This comes as the result of cruise lines having worked tirelessly for many months with experts worldwide, and in recognition of health authorities, to develop unprecedented public health protocols.

Maria Deligianni, National Director Eastern Mediterranean at CLIA, says: “CLIA sees testing as an important step in a multi-layered approach demonstrating the cruise industry’s commitment to protect the health of passengers, crew and the communities we visit globally, including in Greece”.

She added: “The gradual and steady resumption of cruising is a collaborative effort between governments, industry, ports and destinations, and informed by medical experts. Greece is an important destination for our industry and we are committed to a responsible resumption of operations, as we are wherever we operate”.

She concluded: “Despite current challenges, this community has been brought even closer together through a shared love of cruising and in the search for creative solutions. We are confident that we will emerge from current circumstances stronger, together”.

Source: CLIA