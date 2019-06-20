Climate Crisis: Call for Immediate Ban on Heavy Fuel Use by Arctic Shipping

Responding to recent reports of the latest emerging climate emergencies impacting the Arctic region, Dr Sian Prior, Lead Advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance, called on the global shipping industry to immediately reduce ship speed to cut CO2 emissions globally, and reduce black carbon emissions by switching to cleaner fuels in the Arctic [1,2]. She also called on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Member States to immediately enact a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil (HFO) in Arctic waters [3].

“With the climate crisis pushing Arctic change into overdrive, the global shipping industry must take responsibility for its contribution and action to counter the impacts of shipping pollution. By immediately cutting ship speeds to lower CO2 emissions, and reducing black carbon emissions by switching to cleaner fuels, the shipping industry can lead by example in rapidly and efficiently lowering its contribution to this Arctic climate emergency” said Prior.

The Clean Arctic Alliance has written to IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim, asking that he send a strong message to IMO member states, asking them to support immediate measures to reduce shipping’s contribution to the current climate crisis.

“While an Arctic ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil – a source of black carbon emissions – is currently being developed by the IMO, we are calling on Secretary General Kitack Lim to raise the alarm over the current Arctic meltdown with Member States, urge them to immediately stop the use of polluting heavy fuel oils by ships in the Arctic, and move to the use of alternative, cleaner fuels, in line with a recommendation of the IMO’s Polar Code, which took effect in January 2017 [4]. We have limited time to act and that time must be well spent, if we are to radically decrease the impact of shipping pollution on the Arctic region.”

“In addition, we must not allow shipping to accelerate the process of Arctic sea ice break-up and melt by creating leads – channels or routes – by breaking through the remaining multi-year ice, which provides an important security blanket to help stabilise the global climate – it is imperative that we protect what ice remains”, she added.

The climate crisis is driving rapid changes in the Arctic regions.

Meanwhile, James Anderson, a Harvard University professor of atmospheric chemistry told Forbes that “World War II-style transformation of industry” has to be achieved within the next five years in order to halt carbon pollution.

Source: Clean Arctic Alliance