Climeon Signs 2.5 MEUR HeatPower 300 Order with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for Maersk Container Vessels

The world’s largest shipbuilder, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD-HHI), has placed a 2.5 MEUR order for Climeon HeatPower 300 waste heat recovery systems to enhance energy efficiency on board a series of six A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) 17,200 TEU capacity, methanol-fueled container ships, which will be built at HD-HHI’s South Korean shipyard.

The vessels are equipped with dual-fuel engines, able to operate on green methanol. Climeon’s cutting-edge marine waste heat recovery technology will be applied to decrease fuel consumption on board the advanced eco-friendly fleet. Delivery of Climeon’s HeatPower systems to HD-HHI’s Korean based shipyard will take place in 2024.

It is encouraging to see the considerable efforts made by the maritime industry to implement innovative technologies to achieve climate-neutral shipping. Our latest waste heat to power technology, HeatPower 300, has been developed to meet the requirements of the shipping industry and to support the industry’s green transition. We are proud to see that our HeatPower technology has been validated by esteemed industry leaders such as Maersk and HD-HHI, and we are honored to be entrusted with this step forward in energy-efficient shipping.”

-Lena Sundquist, CEO, Climeon

Climeon’s HeatPower 300 has been built with a comprehensive and robust design for seaworthiness and optimal efficiency from low-temperature heat produced by marine engines. Utilizing Climeon’s waste heat recovery technology to increase onboard energy efficiency provides shipyards and shipowners with a cost-effective way to reduce fuel consumption and decrease subsequent carbon emissions.

Climeon’s advanced ORC waste heat recovery technology, HeatPower 300, has generated significant interest from the shipping industry, as well as across various application areas in industrial manufacturing, engine-based power stations and low-temperature geothermal power. The flexible, modernized product platform presents an economical way of expanding sustainable energy production and increasing energy efficiency, both essential to a successful global energy transition.

Source: Climeon