Closelink launches new feature to monitor lube oil consumption

Closelink, a leading lubricant procurement platform, today announced the launch of its new feature, Calculated Average Consumption. This addition provides users with precise insights into their vessels’ lubricant consumption, significantly improving demand forecasting.

Feature overview

By processing raw Remaining on Board (ROB) data collected by Closelink (learn more about this here: Closelink Integrations), the feature dynamically calculates the average consumption for key products over the past 90 days. Users can visualize consumption charts that display dynamic averages alongside user-defined fixed averages over a selected period, enhancing visibility into lubricant usage patterns. The Calculated Average Consumption also increases the accuracy of Closelink’s demand overview and vessels’ reach calculation capabilities, resulting in more reliable insights for a resilient procurement strategy.

Key benefits of the Calculated Average Consumption:

More efficient demand management: With the Calculated Average Consumption, users can forecast product demand more accurately, reducing the risk of stockouts and ensuring compliance with their internal guidelines.

Detection of consumption anomalies: Users can easily identify unexpected spikes in lubricant usage through comparative charts that highlight both dynamic and static averages. This visibility enables quick detection of anomalies, allows users to validate their assumptions, and ensures correct consumption metrics.

Effort reduction: By eliminating the manual process of data extraction, filtering, and validation, users save both time and effort. The system automatically collects data and removes faulty measurements or irrelevant entries, such as waiting time at anchorage, ensuring that the calculations reflect actual usage without the need for user intervention.

How it works

Closelink uses existing ROB data received from vessels’ noon reports, from central data warehouses, or directly from integrated fleet performance systems, such as NAVTOR (read the full story on this recent integration). By applying advanced algorithms to consumption data from over 1,000 vessels, the system automatically filters out failed measurements and irrelevant entries known as “outliers”, ensuring the accuracy of the calculated consumption values.

To build trust in automatically generated averages, Closelink automatically assesses the reliability of the underlying data. If the ROB data is not reported regularly or suspicious inputs are detected, the calculated average consumption value receives a low-quality grade, enabling users to identify and proactively address underlying issues.

Now live

The Calculated Average Consumption feature is fully integrated into the Closelink platform and readily available to all Closelink users.

Source: Closelink