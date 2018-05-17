CM Balochistan lifts ban on non-functional oil tankers at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard

A ban on non-functional sea vessels, especially oil tankers — imposed earlier at the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard — was lifted on Tuesday by Balochistan’s chief minister, Geo News reported.

Soon after Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, the chief minister of Balochistan, announced that the ban was being lifted, the non-functional oil tankers were brought to the shores of Gadani.

Captain Tariq Zehri, the director-general (DG) at Balochistan Environment Protection Agency (BEPA), Gadani Shipbreaking Yard is now on the top rank among its peers around the world.

Zehri further noted that breaking down sea vessels, such as oil tankers, will help bring in heavy revenues in the form of annual taxes.

Every plot at the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard, the DG BEPA continued, now has ambulances present for immediate transport to the nearest medical facility.

The Gadani Shipbreaking Yard has been upgraded to modern standards as per the chief minister’s orders, Zehri added.

Source: Geo News